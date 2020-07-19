Matthew Parsons

PARSONS, Matthew J. 36, born in St. Petersburg, FL passed away on July 10, 2020 after a life long battle with a kidney disease (FSGS). As a child he was a member of Boy Scout Troup 236 and NE Little Little League. An avid Red Sox fan as an adult, he enjoyed camping, fishing, frisbee golf, attending Ray's games, and spending time in the mountains of North Carolina at his family's cabin. His nieces were a bright light in his life, who he loved dearly. Survived by his parents, Barbara and Jeff Parsons; sister, Jennifer McCutcheon; nieces, Kaitlyn and Abigail; brother, Robert White; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Visit his online guestbook at www.ALifeTribute.com