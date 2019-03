Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matthew Roland JOHNS. View Sign

JOHNS, Matthew Roland



of Riverview, FL passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019. He was only 21 years old. Matthew is survived by his parents, Mark Roland and Deborah Lynne Johns; and his siblings, Melyssa Lynne and Mark Brandon. He is also survived by his niece, Melodee and his nephew, Ayden. Matt graduated from Riverview High School in 2016 where he was active in ROTC, TV Production, graphic design, and drama club. He was a natural athlete and over the years played baseball, football, and soccer. Matt also enjoyed video games and was an amazing photographer. He specialized in nature scenes and had hoped to someday produce wildlife documentaries. Matthew was a loyal friend and a champion for the underdog. Always ready with a light-hearted comment or a word of encouragement, he was known for his love for his friends and his ability to light up a room with his smile. Matthew had a playful personality and adored animals of all kinds. Always up for thrills and adventure, he has been skydiving, snowboarding, and never met a roller coaster he didn't like. If you ever visit Busch Gardens in Tampa, be sure to ride SheiKra and think of him, as he once worked there as a ride operator. Matthew is loved dearly by everyone who knew him. He was a beautiful, wonderful, smart, fun-loving young man and he will be deeply and profoundly missed.

