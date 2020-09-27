1/1
Matthew Wallace
WALLACE, Matthew R. "Matt" 47-USAF Retired; passed away on September 18, 2020 in St. Petersburg, Florida. In addition to his wife, Katharine, Matt is survived by his mother, Patricia Wallace; brother, MSgt (R) Brian Wallace (Kari); sister, Jessica Salrin (Dillon); brotherin-laws, Chris (Jessica) Clark II and Peter Clark; father-in-law, Christopher Clark (Cindy); mother-in-law, Barbara Clark; and half sister, Nancy Dand (Bruce Marshall); as well as his many nephews, nieces and an extensive and amazing circle of friends. His father, Robert Patrick Wallace, predeceased Matt. For details on the services and other information please visit www.andersonmcqueen.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
