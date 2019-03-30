In Memory of
Ms. Mattie Clark Heath
February 14, 1917 - March 30, 1985
We will say of The Lord God, Our God is our refuge, our fortress, and our salvation.In our Christ Jesus we do trust. We remember our Mother as a faithful disciple of Christ Jesus. Our Love for our
Mother remains strong because we know that, as Christians, we will
rejoice with her again.
Love, the Sherman,
Bryant, Feazell, Clark, and Wright families
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 30, 2019