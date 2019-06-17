AMENT, Maude Elizabeth
age 98, of Plant City, FL, passed away June 15, 2019. Born in Plant City, Florida, she was the daughter of the late Crawford and Hazel Keene. She was the wife of Maurice "M.E" Ament (deceased). Maude was also preceded in death by her brothers, Ray Keene and Paul Keene. Her survivors include her sisters, Eunice Cook and Esther Carlisle (Lloyd). Maude was a member of Plant City Church of God and was a Section Chief for National Geographic Magazine for many years. The family will receive friends from 10-11 am on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Plant City Church of God, 2103 Mud Lake Road, Plant City, with services to follow at 11 am. She will be interred in West Oaklawn Cemetery next to her husband. Online condolences may be left for the family at haught.care.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 17, 2019