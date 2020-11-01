BARTHOLOMEW, Maureen (Devine) 88, of Spring Hill, FL, passed away October 29, 2020, surrounded by the love of her family. Born in Chicago, she married Don Bartholomew, her sweetheart from St. Michael's High School, and together they raised seven children. Before retiring to Florida, she worked at Victory Memorial Hospital in Waukegan, IL, rising to become executive assistant to the president. Maureen was predeceased by her siblings, Fr. William J. Devine, Kathleen O'Connor, Virginia Dillenburg, Jack Devine, and Kevin Devine. She leaves behind Don, her beloved husband of 68 years; her children, Donne Petito (Eric Walby), Dennis (Debbie) Bartholomew, Gina (John) Stransky, Jim Bartholomew, Katie (Mark) Barry, Ted (Katie) Bartholomew, and Jack (Julie) Bartholomew; 14 grandchildren; a dozen great-grandchildren; many dear nieces, nephews, and in-laws, and countless friends. A parishioner at St. Theresa's Catholic Church, Maureen sang joyfully in many choirs over the years. She was a constant reader, a relentless scrabble player, and a great one for travelling. Be it Singapore or Stratford-upon-Avon, she was always up for an adventure. Maureen's final resting place will be Trinity Memorial Gardens in New Port Richey. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to your favorite charity
in her memory. A memorial will be planned post-pandemic. We wish her bon voyage on her next awfully big adventure.