Maureen DOWD
DOWD, Maureen 78, of Riverview, passed away August 11, 2020. She was born January 1, 1942 to the late Robert and Phyllis Brown in Ipswich, England. Maureen was married to her late husband, John Sr., whom she shared 51 years with. Maureen is survived by her three sons, John Jr. (Rosanna), Mike (Tina) and Steven; six grandchildren, Shelby, Ashley, Justin, Mike Jr., Julia, Jarrett; and nine great-grandchildren, Chase, Lucas, Madilene, Mariah, Margaux, Mark, Ariauna, Mike III, Emalee. A gathering will take place August 28, 2020 at 6 pm, 8350 Fantasia Parkway, Riverview FL 33578 (clubhouse).

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Serenity Meadows Memorial Park & Funeral Home - Riverview
6919 Providence Road
Riverview, FL 33578
(813) 677-9494
1 entry
August 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Meadows Memorial Park & Funeral Home
