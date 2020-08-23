Maureen DOWD

DOWD, Maureen 78, of Riverview, passed away August 11, 2020. She was born January 1, 1942 to the late Robert and Phyllis Brown in Ipswich, England. Maureen was married to her late husband, John Sr., whom she shared 51 years with. Maureen is survived by her three sons, John Jr. (Rosanna), Mike (Tina) and Steven; six grandchildren, Shelby, Ashley, Justin, Mike Jr., Julia, Jarrett; and nine great-grandchildren, Chase, Lucas, Madilene, Mariah, Margaux, Mark, Ariauna, Mike III, Emalee. A gathering will take place August 28, 2020 at 6 pm, 8350 Fantasia Parkway, Riverview FL 33578 (clubhouse).



