Maureen HALLY

HALLY, Maureen R. 74, of Clearwater, passed away April 29, 2020. She was born in Boston, MA on October 27, 1944. Maureen graduated from Catherine Labore School of Nursing and received a Master's Degree in Nursing from Massachusetts College of Pharmacy. She married Michael J. Hally Jr. on September 2, 1967. Maureen worked in Nursing for St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boston and United Healthcare in Tampa. She had a passion for knitting. Maureen is survived by her husband, Michel J. Hally Jr.; children, Janet Waye and Michael Hally III; siblings, Kathy Noonan, John Kelly and Rick Kelly; five grandchildren and many extended family and friends. A wake is scheduled for 4-7 pm Thursday, August 20 at Palm Harbor Life Celebration Centre in Palm Harbor, Florida and a Funeral Service 11 am Friday, August 21 at St. Ignatius Church in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Palm Harbor Life Celebration Centre



