Maureen ROWLAND

ROWLAND, Maureen formerly of Palm Harbor, passed away peacefully on October 17, 2020 after a battle with Cancer. She was preceded by her parents, Catherine and Thomas Burke; and her sister-in-law, Joan Burke. She leaves behind her husband, William of more than 50 years; her daughters, Katie Glennon and her husband, Tom, Susan Krukowski and her husband; Zig, and her daughter Megan Rowland. She adored her four grandchildren, Ryan, Michael, Zoe and Grace. She also leaves behind her brother, Thomas Burke; and nieces and nephew, and cousins. A memorial service will be held in North Carolina at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store