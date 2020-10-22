1/1
Maureen ROWLAND
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maureen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROWLAND, Maureen formerly of Palm Harbor, passed away peacefully on October 17, 2020 after a battle with Cancer. She was preceded by her parents, Catherine and Thomas Burke; and her sister-in-law, Joan Burke. She leaves behind her husband, William of more than 50 years; her daughters, Katie Glennon and her husband, Tom, Susan Krukowski and her husband; Zig, and her daughter Megan Rowland. She adored her four grandchildren, Ryan, Michael, Zoe and Grace. She also leaves behind her brother, Thomas Burke; and nieces and nephew, and cousins. A memorial service will be held in North Carolina at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved