Maureen Sicilio
1948 - 2020
SICILIO, Maureen Murphy On May 30, 2020, Maureen M. Sicilio, loving wife and mother, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family at home in Tierra Verde, FL. Funeral Mass will be held at 1:15 pm on Saturday, June 6 at the Cathedral of St. Jude. Visitation from 12:30 pm till Mass time. Please see www.brettfuneralhome.net for more information.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
12:30 - 01:15 PM
Cathedral of St. Jude
JUN
6
Funeral Mass
01:15 PM
Cathedral of St. Jude
June 3, 2020
I was so happy to see Maureen 2years ago in Marcellus.
1st time in many years, She was the Most Beautiful Girl I ever new
Had lot of good times together.
My best and Love to all the Family.
John OConnell
John Oconnell
Friend
June 3, 2020
Maureen will always be remembered for her beautiful smile and vivacious spirit. She was a valiant fighter will a kind soul. Her life is an inspiration. My sincere condolences to her loved ones. Betsy
Betsy Hartnett
Friend
June 2, 2020
Maureen and I shared many wonderful memories from our college years and throughout her life. Even though she was always proper and very polished, getting her to laugh and have fun was always easy. She was beautiful inside and out. I will always remember her.
Francie Desimone
Friend
