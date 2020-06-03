I was so happy to see Maureen 2years ago in Marcellus.
1st time in many years, She was the Most Beautiful Girl I ever new
Had lot of good times together.
My best and Love to all the Family.
John OConnell
SICILIO, Maureen Murphy On May 30, 2020, Maureen M. Sicilio, loving wife and mother, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family at home in Tierra Verde, FL. Funeral Mass will be held at 1:15 pm on Saturday, June 6 at the Cathedral of St. Jude. Visitation from 12:30 pm till Mass time. Please see www.brettfuneralhome.net for more information.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.