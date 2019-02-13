JOHNSON, Maurice Edward
95, of Lakeland, died February 5, 2019. Maurice is the son of Felicitas Christ and Arthur T. Johnson. Visitation February 14, 5-7 pm at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 South Ingraham Ave., Lakeland. Funeral is graveside at noon February 15 at Oak Hill Burial Park, 4620 Hwy. 98S, Lakeland. Condolences may be sent to the family at:
www.heathfuneralchapel.com
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 13, 2019