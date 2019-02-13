Maurice Edward Johnson (1923 - 2019)
Obituary
Guest Book
  • "My sincerest condolences to the Johnson Family for the loss..."
    - JKH/JW

JOHNSON, Maurice Edward

95, of Lakeland, died February 5, 2019. Maurice is the son of Felicitas Christ and Arthur T. Johnson. Visitation February 14, 5-7 pm at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 South Ingraham Ave., Lakeland. Funeral is graveside at noon February 15 at Oak Hill Burial Park, 4620 Hwy. 98S, Lakeland. Condolences may be sent to the family at:

www.heathfuneralchapel.com

Heath Funeral Chapel
Funeral Home
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 13, 2019
bullet Purple Heart bullet World War II bullet Bronze Star
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Lakeland, FL   (863) 682-0111
funeral home direction icon