Maurice FAGG
FAGG, Maurice Bernard 85, of St. Petersburg, died July 14, 2020, at Suncoast Hospice. He was born in St. Petersburg, attended Florida Memorial University, and served in the US Army. He was a master of the Hammond B-13 organ and hosted Jazz Sessions all over. He was also the owner of Rent-a-chef catering. He was a member of Bethel Metropolitan Baptist Church. He is survived by his daughter, Melodye Pizarro and her husband, Randal Pizarro; and step daughter, April Evans; seven grandchildren, Tiffani Green and her husband Joe Green, Christopher Fort, James Showell, Randal Pizarro II, Michaylah Pizarro, Reignah Pizarro, and Micah Pizarro; three great-grand children; Caysee Wells, Cailee Knight, and Joe Green Jr.; brother-in-law, John Evans and wife Carol Evans; cousins, Evelyn Sweet and Leslie Sweet; and a host of family members. There will be a farewell service held August 1, 2020 for close family at Bay Vista Park, 8 am.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Service
08:00 AM
Bay Vista Park
