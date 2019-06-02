Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maurice "Maury" FLOOD. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

born in Evergreen Park, IL, to the late Catherine and Robert Flood on June 9, 1939, died peacefully at his home in Pinellas Park on May 26, 2019 under hospice care. At age 18, Maury left his home in Westchester County, NY, for rural Alabama to enter the Catholic order of the Missionary Servants of the Most Holy Trinity. After his ordination as a priest in 1966, he served parishes in inner city Cleveland, OH, and then in Kiln, MS. Three years after resigning from the priesthood in 1971, he met his wife of 42 years, Maureen Connors. Maury's passion for low-income housing led to him to create The Catholics for Housing of Northern Virginia, which survives to this day. He and Maureen volunteered for two years in rural South Africa during the height of Apartheid. His outside jump shot in high school basketball was legendary, as was his later love for golf, which was a Flood family tradition. His wife, six siblings and their spouses, four siblings-in-law and their spouses, 23 nieces and nephews, and 26 grand -nephews and nieces survive him. Donations may be made to From Mission to Mission, dedicated to missioners in their transition home. From Mission to Mission, 200 5th Avenue NW #12069, St. Paul, MN 55112,

FLOOD, Maurice "Maury"born in Evergreen Park, IL, to the late Catherine and Robert Flood on June 9, 1939, died peacefully at his home in Pinellas Park on May 26, 2019 under hospice care. At age 18, Maury left his home in Westchester County, NY, for rural Alabama to enter the Catholic order of the Missionary Servants of the Most Holy Trinity. After his ordination as a priest in 1966, he served parishes in inner city Cleveland, OH, and then in Kiln, MS. Three years after resigning from the priesthood in 1971, he met his wife of 42 years, Maureen Connors. Maury's passion for low-income housing led to him to create The Catholics for Housing of Northern Virginia, which survives to this day. He and Maureen volunteered for two years in rural South Africa during the height of Apartheid. His outside jump shot in high school basketball was legendary, as was his later love for golf, which was a Flood family tradition. His wife, six siblings and their spouses, four siblings-in-law and their spouses, 23 nieces and nephews, and 26 grand -nephews and nieces survive him. Donations may be made to From Mission to Mission, dedicated to missioners in their transition home. From Mission to Mission, 200 5th Avenue NW #12069, St. Paul, MN 55112, missiontomission.org . A celebration of life on his 80th birthday, June 9, 2019, will be held at the Springwood II Clubhouse at 10440 Azalea Park Drive, Pinellas Park, FL 33782 at 2 pm. Published in the Tampa Bay Times from June 2 to June 8, 2019

