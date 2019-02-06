DUNNE, Maurice Francis Jr.
"Moose" passed away on Jan. 19, 2019 in Clearwater, FL. A winter resident of the Clearwater/St. Petersburg community for more than three decades, he treasured his friendships forged through Elmcroft of Pinecrest: Carlouel Yacht Club, Belleaire Golf and Country Club, St. Patrick's Church, and St. Brendan's Church. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Eleanor "Ellie" Isham Dunne, and he is survived by his sons, Ralph and Meath (Teresita) Dunne; granddaughters, Katherine and Eleanor Dunne; daughter, Tara (Keith) Stocker; and his friend and companion, Loretta Knight. A Memorial service will be held at the Chapel of Woodlands Academy of the Sacred Heart, Lake Forest, IL, at 2 pm, Saturday, February 9, 2019. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the New England Center for Children, 33 Turnpike Rd., Southborough, MA 01722 or the Red Cloud Indian School, 100 Mission Drive, Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, SD 57770. For more information contact:
