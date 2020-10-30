McTYRE, Maurine Robles born November 5, 1923, passed away October 26, 2020, in Syracuse, NY. A native of Tampa, Florida, she has lived in Syracuse for over 15 years. Maurine earned a degree from the University of Tampa and completed a Master's degree in music from the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. In 1945, she married John Holland McTyre. After years of service at several Baptist churches in Georgia, Maurine and her husband were appointed as foreign missionaries with the Southern Baptist Convention. They served together for 27 years in Santiago, Chile where Maurine taught music and led vocal and handbell choirs. She was also a highly regarded church pianist. Maurine was well known for her gift of hospitality. She always had a warm smile and a space at her table. In 1985, Maurine and John retired to Tampa and later moved to Syracuse to live near their children. She is survived by her son, J. Andrew McTyre (Sarah); her daughter, Maurine Elizabeth McTyre-Watts (Jim); and her granddaughter, C. Lyn Watts. Maurine was predeceased by her husband, John in 2014; and her oldest daughter, Janelyn Robles McTyre in 2011. A memorial service will be held online October 31, 2020 at 1 pm hosted by Plymouth Church in Syracuse (link at https://www.plymouthsyr.org/
). She will be laid to rest with her husband in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Dade City, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations in Maurine's memory may be given to Plymouth Church or specifically for its handbell choir or its food pantry. To express sympathy, please visit fairchildmeech.com
