Mavis MINDEDAHL
1931 - 2020
MINDEDAHL, Mavis 89, of Savannah, GA, formerly of Plant City, FL entered into eternal rest November 2, 2020. She was born January 11, 1931 in Malone, FL. She is survived by her son, Johnny Mindedahl; daughter-in-law, Carol Mindedahl; grandchildren, C.J. Balliett (Aaron), Crystal Mindedahl, Sarah Mindedahl, and Caty Mindedahl; five great-grand-children, Devon and Collin Braden, Olivia McWaters, and Liam and Rogan Balliett. She is preceded in death by her husband, Gene Mindedahl and son, Jr. Mindedahl. Services will be held at Garden of Memories at a future date.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
