85, died May 8, 2019, in Tampa. Max was born in St. Louis, Missouri, to Oscar and Esther Dertke, both Russian immigrants. He was the baby among his four siblings, George, Thelma, Ethel, and Norman, all of whom predeceased him. Max earned his bachelor's degree in psychology in 1956 from the University of Miami and his Ph.D. in psychology from the same institution in 1967.



During his high school and undergraduate years, Max worked as a beach/cabana boy, a lifeguard, and a waiter on Miami Beach. He served in the U.S.



Max joined the Psychology Department at USF in 1967. Later, he transitioned to administration in the Student Affairs Office but returned to teaching in the Criminal Justice Department in 1982. In that same year, at the age of 48, he surprised many people by getting married.



In 1985, he moved to the Florida Mental Health Institute of USF as a deputy director. Subsequently, Max became the director, and, finally, the dean there. During this period, he was voted "Dean With the Best Legs," an award that he cherished. He retired from USF as Dean Emeritus in 1997 and served on several boards, including the LifePath Hospice, the Correctional Medical Authority, and the Social Sciences Institutional Review Board.



Max loved life, and some of his happiest memories included traveling with his wife Sherry, playing poker with "the boys" on Wednesday nights and at the Hard Rock Casino, sailing through the Caribbean with "the Johns" and Randy, recommending book lists for students, attending culinary school in New York so the family would have edible meals, and dining at his favorite restaurants, the Union Square Cafe and Le Bernardin. He loved poetry and would often recite "The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock" or poems of Dylan Thomas at appropriate moments. He was witty and charming and his view of life was that "you only regret your economies." Thus, he had very few regrets.



Max is survived by his wife of 37 years, Sherry Chastain Thomas-Dertke; his brothers-in-law, Doug and Dale Chastain; and his sister-in-law, Susan Chastain Young. He also leaves a host of Dertke and Chastain nieces and nephews, as well as myriad grandnieces and grandnephews. He is much loved.



A memorial celebration for Max will be held on Sunday, June 9, from 2-3:30 pm at the USF Gibbons Alumni Center, 4202 E. Fowler Avenue, Tampa 33620. At that time, one can expect to hear about rubber chickens, the glorious $5 wedding in Alabama, and the carton of copies of "The Little Prince." If you wish to make a contribution in Max's honor, please consider WUSF Radio, the ACLU, the Southern Poverty Law Center, or the .





