ELSON, Max died peacefully August 29, 2020 at home surrounded by the love of his family. Born in Paola, Kansas, Max and his wife Barbara moved to St Petersburg in 1971. He spent his early career owning and operating a number of restaurants in the Tampa Bay area. Most noteably Max owned and operated Fancy's, a specialty food and wine market on 4th street throughout the 80s and 90s, where he was a pioneer in the retail specialty food marketplace. Over the past decade Max transitioned into an active political career. While a pillar of the community over several decades, during the past 10 years Max served as a City Commissioner and the Mayor of South Pasadena, Florida. He was actively involved in the Florida League of Cities, the Florida League of Mayors, the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce, Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council, Local Firefighters Union 747, and the Pinellas County EMS Advisory Council just to name a few. Max is survived by his wife of 57 years, Barbara Elson; his sister, Jean Woods from Charlottesville, Virgina; his son, Max Elson Jr.; and grandson, Brooks Elson from Celebration, Florida. Services will be held at a date later in the fall to coincide with the dedication of the new South Pasadena Fire Station being memorialized in his honor. Max lived his life by one motto: "The answer is yes, what is the question."



