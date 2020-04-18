Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
1750 Curlew Road
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
727-789-2000
More Obituaries for Max Hupfer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Max Hupfer


1937 - 2020
Max Hupfer Obituary
HUPFER, Max 83, of Clearwater, passed away on April 15, 2020. Max was a member of the American Legion Post 7, Elks-Dunedin/Clearwater #1525 and VFW post 2473. Max was also a former member of the Tuesday Scramblers Golf League. Max enjoyed cross word puzzles, dancing, reading and smoking cigars. Max leaves behind his significant other, Mary Ann Raines of 18 years and some wonderful caring friends from the community and the Golf League. Max was preceded in death by his son Daniel. In lieu of flowers please make any monetary donations to at or 11207 Blue Heron Blvd., North. St. Petersburg, FL. 33716. Curlew Hills F.H.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
