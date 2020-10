Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Maxine's life story with friends and family

Share Maxine's life story with friends and family

ABRAMS, Maxine 87, of St. Petersburg, FL transit-ioned October 8, 2020. She is survived by brother, Roger Hammond; nieces, Shana Hammond, Elonia Simpkins, and Terry Jones; friend, Annie Keith, and a host of other relatives. Smith Funeral Home/894-2266



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store