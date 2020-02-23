CHANCEY, Maxine Joyce 92, of Zephyrhills, FL passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Maxine is survived by her husband, Maurice; two children, Raymond Chancey, Patricia Wright; sister, Virginia; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held 11 am, Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the 301 Chapel of Hodges Family Funeral Home in Dade City. The family will receive friends for viewing one hour prior to service time at the funeral home on Tuesday. www.hodgesfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 23, 2020