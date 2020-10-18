1/1
1928 - 2020
FITZGIBBON, Maxine M. 92, of St Petersburg, FL, passed away on October 13, 2020. Our Mother was born September 8, 1928 to Jason and Missouri Redmond in West Virginia. She married Thomas Fitzgibbon in 1948. She was the Lt. Governor's secretary in West VA. She moved to St. Petersburg in 1969. She continued her legal secretary career with law firms in Tampa and for George Rahdert for many decades in St. Petersburg. Mom loved people and they loved her back. She was a wonderful woman full of love and laughter. She was a good card player, a bad gambler, foul mouthed when warranted, and an amazing cook. She deeply loved, supported, and devoted herself to her children and grandchildren and her loss will be grieved for a very long time. Mom had two daughters, Carolyn Bond and husband, Tony of St. Petersburg, and Diana Taylor and husband, Mark of Tampa. She leaves grieving grandchildren, Alexander Bond of Washington, DC, Carly Guthartz and husband, Rafael of Maryland, Grant Bond and wife, Tara of St. Petersburg and Natalie Gray of Washington State and fiance, Mathew Baker. She also leaves great-grandchildren, Harris Guthartz, Owen Guthartz, Levi Bond and Brady Bond. She will be forever in our hearts and terribly missed by all of us. Memorial Park Funeral Home www.memorialparkfuneralhom.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
