HAMMOND, Maxine (Hardy)



89, of Land O' Lakes, passed away May 22, 2019. She was born August 23, 1929 in Omega, GA. After graduating from Omega High School, she attended college in Atlanta before marrying Johnny Hammond February 1, 1947. They made their home in Albany, GA, raising two children before moving to Tampa, FL in 1964. Maxine enjoyed writing opinion letters, of which many were published in the Tampa Tribune. She was a gifted oil painter of nature and sea scapes, giving many paintings to her family and friends. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her husband of 72 years, "Johnny;" daughter, Donna Worsham; son, John Amos Hammond; granddaughters, Laura Schmidt and Lisa Sodl; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Charles Neal, Carl, C.A., and Richard; two sisters, Tommie Ann and Shelvia Jean. She is preceded in death by brothers, Glenn Hardy and Raiford Hardy. No public Memorial Services are planned.

