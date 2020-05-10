Maxine JEMISON
JEMISON, Maxine V. 86, passed away May 5, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband and one brother. She is survived by two sons, Stanley (Ernestine) and Terrance (Sheryl) Mc-Swain; one brother; and a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial Service for Mrs. Jemison are private. Any condolences may be sent to www.sanchezmortuary.com, click on tributes. Sanchez Rehoboth Mortuary 727-317-0035

Published in Tampa Bay Times from May 10 to May 11, 2020.
