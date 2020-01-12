WARDREP, Maxine Elizabeth of New Port Richey, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019. She was born in Syracuse, New York to Sadie Jessmer and Earl Flynn. She was the beloved wife of Dale Luther Wardrep who preceded her in death, also son, Dale Luther Wardrep Jr., and daughter, Jeanne Lynne Wardrep. Maxine is survived by her beloved daughters, Teri Lalonde, New Port Richey and Becky Pedersen, Oswego, IL; She was grandmother of eight grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grand- children. Memorial for the family will be held at Meadowlawn Memorial Gardens, New Port Richey, Saturday, February 29, 2020.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 12, 2020