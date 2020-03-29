WILLIAMS, May Kathleen "Kitty" 94, born Jan. 19, 1926 passed away after a brief illness March 14, 2020 surrounded by family and care givers. Preceded in death by her parents, Harry Williams and Rosea Desadair Williams, May was born in Arkansas and grew up in Natchitoches, LA. During WWII she lived and worked on Alexandria Air Force base. May married Richard E. Miller (Ignaszewski) (deceased) in Burlington, Vermont. They moved the family for Northeast/ Delta Airlines to Clearwater in 1957 with four children then moved to Oregan to help Jeanne Kennedy with her two babies and returned back to Tampa Florida. She worked for Pick Kwik, Midas Muffler shops, Burdines. She was preceded in death by brothers, Harry and Archel Williams; sister, Betty Barker and is survived by sister, Ethel Smith. Her son, James Miller preceded her in death. Surviving her are Charles Miller, Karen Miller, and Jeanne Kennedy; three grandchildren, Eric Miller, Virginia Janisse Kennedy, and Matthew Kennedy; and four great-grandchildren. She was a loving mother, daughter, seamstress, artist, realtor, and genealogist.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 29, 2020