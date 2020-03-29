Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for May WILLIAMS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WILLIAMS, May Kathleen "Kitty" 94, born Jan. 19, 1926 passed away after a brief illness March 14, 2020 surrounded by family and care givers. Preceded in death by her parents, Harry Williams and Rosea Desadair Williams, May was born in Arkansas and grew up in Natchitoches, LA. During WWII she lived and worked on Alexandria Air Force base. May married Richard E. Miller (Ignaszewski) (deceased) in Burlington, Vermont. They moved the family for Northeast/ Delta Airlines to Clearwater in 1957 with four children then moved to Oregan to help Jeanne Kennedy with her two babies and returned back to Tampa Florida. She worked for Pick Kwik, Midas Muffler shops, Burdines. She was preceded in death by brothers, Harry and Archel Williams; sister, Betty Barker and is survived by sister, Ethel Smith. Her son, James Miller preceded her in death. Surviving her are Charles Miller, Karen Miller, and Jeanne Kennedy; three grandchildren, Eric Miller, Virginia Janisse Kennedy, and Matthew Kennedy; and four great-grandchildren. She was a loving mother, daughter, seamstress, artist, realtor, and genealogist.

WILLIAMS, May Kathleen "Kitty" 94, born Jan. 19, 1926 passed away after a brief illness March 14, 2020 surrounded by family and care givers. Preceded in death by her parents, Harry Williams and Rosea Desadair Williams, May was born in Arkansas and grew up in Natchitoches, LA. During WWII she lived and worked on Alexandria Air Force base. May married Richard E. Miller (Ignaszewski) (deceased) in Burlington, Vermont. They moved the family for Northeast/ Delta Airlines to Clearwater in 1957 with four children then moved to Oregan to help Jeanne Kennedy with her two babies and returned back to Tampa Florida. She worked for Pick Kwik, Midas Muffler shops, Burdines. She was preceded in death by brothers, Harry and Archel Williams; sister, Betty Barker and is survived by sister, Ethel Smith. Her son, James Miller preceded her in death. Surviving her are Charles Miller, Karen Miller, and Jeanne Kennedy; three grandchildren, Eric Miller, Virginia Janisse Kennedy, and Matthew Kennedy; and four great-grandchildren. She was a loving mother, daughter, seamstress, artist, realtor, and genealogist. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close