Mayna JAMISON

JAMISON, Mayna Kivel 93, passed away on July 29, 2020 in Hudson Florida. She was a graduate of Gorton High School and retired from St. John's Hospital, Yonkers New York. Mayna is preceded in death, by William F. Kivel and Raymond G. Jamison. Survived by, Janet Tobin (Thomas), Dennis Kivel (Adele), William T. Kivel (Gina); seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Mayna was artistic and creative. She enjoyed many varied hobbies and loved to cook. Burial will be private.



