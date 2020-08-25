Melanie LOOKEDOO

LOOKEDOO, Melanie a native of Tampa, born July 25, 1964 passed August 11, 2020 at the age of 56. She loved her family dearly, especially little Miley. She is predeceased by her father, Harold Stang just 13 days before. She is survived by her daughters, Stephanie, and Kristen; also, by granddaughter, Miley; and her mother, Janice Fillingame; brother, Bradley Stang; and many aunts; uncles; cousins; and friends. Melanie was cremated with no plans at the moment for a memorial. To our mom, you are my sunshine, and I love you to the moon and back.



