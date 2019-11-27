Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melinda CASSARO. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CASSARO, Melinda Joy We lost our Mindy August 21, 2019. She was only 34. Her life was cut short after a very brave and courageous battle with lymphoma. Born in Cheyenne, Wyoming March 22, 1985 to Anthony Cassaro and Patricia Benitez, she was our light. She had a warm smile, a beautiful soul, and was a wonderful, loving human being. She made friends with everyone with her carefree sense of humor and wit. She had the most positive attitude and fought to the very end, never giving up. With her fiery spirit and a smile that could warm a room, may her positive attitude be a lesson we can all learn from. We will forever miss her laugh, her smile, her inspiration and her zest for life. She is survived by her mother, Patricia Benitez; father and stepmother, Anthony and Mary Ellen Cassaro; grandmother, Sandy Cassaro; as well as extended family in Tampa, FL, Pennsylvania, New York, Mississippi, Alabama, Oklahoma, North Dakota, and Wyoming. "I ached and yearned for that imaginary place, the one which I could be free. Now I sit here with God, With nature, beauty, and astounding light; And now I feel like I'm finally free. "No More Bad Days"

CASSARO, Melinda Joy We lost our Mindy August 21, 2019. She was only 34. Her life was cut short after a very brave and courageous battle with lymphoma. Born in Cheyenne, Wyoming March 22, 1985 to Anthony Cassaro and Patricia Benitez, she was our light. She had a warm smile, a beautiful soul, and was a wonderful, loving human being. She made friends with everyone with her carefree sense of humor and wit. She had the most positive attitude and fought to the very end, never giving up. With her fiery spirit and a smile that could warm a room, may her positive attitude be a lesson we can all learn from. We will forever miss her laugh, her smile, her inspiration and her zest for life. She is survived by her mother, Patricia Benitez; father and stepmother, Anthony and Mary Ellen Cassaro; grandmother, Sandy Cassaro; as well as extended family in Tampa, FL, Pennsylvania, New York, Mississippi, Alabama, Oklahoma, North Dakota, and Wyoming. "I ached and yearned for that imaginary place, the one which I could be free. Now I sit here with God, With nature, beauty, and astounding light; And now I feel like I'm finally free. "No More Bad Days" Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close