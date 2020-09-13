PRITCHETT, Melinda Faye Segunda 37, of Jersey City, New Jersey passed away unexpectedly on September 4, 2020 after complications with childbirth. She was born on March 8, 1983 to Melodia Macapagal Pritchett and Clark Pritchett, in New London, CT. Melinda was very modest about her accomplishments and talents. Her desire to help others drove her into the selfless service of a lifelong healthcare professional. She graduated from The Williams School in 2001 and Texas Christian University with a Bachelor's of Science in Nursing and Spanish minor in 2005. Melinda worked at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland as an active duty registered nurse for the U.S. Army. Initially as a 1st Lieutenant on the orthopedics ward from 2005-2007 and then as a Captain in the intensive care unit from 2008-2009. She graduated from Johns Hopkins University in 2012 earning a Master's Degree in Nursing as a Family Nurse Practitioner and moved to Tampa to work at a clinic for the underserved community, here is where she met her husband and love of her life Joseph M. Kuziomko. Melinda and Joseph moved to the nation's capital where she continued her education and earned her second master's degree from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in 2016. Afterwards, she continued her clinical profession at a local family care clinic within Washington, DC. Melinda joined the U.S. Public Health Service Commission Corps in April of 2018 and was recently promoted to 2nd Lieutenant, as a supervisory nurse practitioner and patient disability compliance manager. She was proud to propose and implement recommendations for improvement based on established national care standards. Additional military recognitions include: Captain, United States Army, Individual Ready Reserve (20092013), Public Health Service Unit Commendation (2018), Army Commendation Medal (2007), Army Achievement Medal (2006, 2007), and Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and National Defense Service Medal (2005). Although her life was cut short, she touched many people from all walks of life within her professional career and personal life. Melinda's smile was infectious and brightened the room, and everyone who has been to one of her soirees knows she throws the best. A caring person we all wanted to be around, who fostered long enduring friendships despite distance and time. She was the perfect best friend. Melinda was a talented dancer starting as a toddler and danced throughout her life. Even as an adult she enjoyed competitive ballroom and salsa dancing with the Fusion Urbana DC Dance Company. She modeled being health and environmentally conscious; she enjoyed long hikes with her husband, claimed farm to table meals as her favorites, and minimized her carbon footprint whenever possible. Fluent in Spanish, she most recently served as volunteer English as a Second Language tutor. Melinda also loved to travel, an adventurous spirit that was beautifully matched in her husband Joseph. She traveled throughout the U.S and the world to over 25 plus countries, including studying abroad in the Philippines, visiting family, working as a traveling nurse, through service and research projects as a Nurse Practitioner in Peru, and even saying "yes" to her soulmate on a beach in Thailand. Melinda and Joseph were a vibrant couple who lived life to its fullest, a passion that Joseph will pass on to their daughter whom Melinda loved deeply. Melinda will forever be looking over Adelina from heaven. The world has lost a truly remarkable and talented person. Melinda is survived by her husband, Joseph Kuziomko; and daughter, Adelina Joy Maribel Kuziomko of Jersey City, NJ; parents, Melodia and Clark Pritchett of Waterford, CT; brother, Travis Pritchett of Huntington Beach, CA; parents-in-law, Letty and Vince Kuziomko of New Port Richey, FL; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, John and Leah Kuziomko; and niece, Violet; close aunts, uncles, and cousins; and many friends who will miss her dearly. She is predeceased by her uncle, Dindo Macapagal in April. A public viewing is scheduled at Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service (181 Ocean Ave, New London, CT 06320) on September, 17, 2020 from 5-7:30 pm. The graveside service will be held at Elm Grove Cemetery in Mystic, CT on September, 18, 2020 at 11:30 am. Please visit www.fultontherouxnewlondon.com
to share a memory or a condolence with the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made from the memorial page. Information on how to attend the service virtually will also be posted.