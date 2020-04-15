Send Flowers Obituary

In Loving Memory of Melissa S. Bell Our Beloved Daughter, Sister and Mother January 27, 1976 April 15, 2007 These thirteen years without you have left a void in our family. Your memory remains vivid in our hearts and minds. We speak lovingly of you often. You courageously fought a tough battle to remain with us and when you succumbed to your illness, you did so with dignity and grace. You are a sterling example to your family and friends. Love, Mom, Dad, Brian, Richard, Nicole, Ashley, Ryan and Mackenzie

In Loving Memory of Melissa S. Bell Our Beloved Daughter, Sister and Mother January 27, 1976 April 15, 2007 These thirteen years without you have left a void in our family. Your memory remains vivid in our hearts and minds. We speak lovingly of you often. You courageously fought a tough battle to remain with us and when you succumbed to your illness, you did so with dignity and grace. You are a sterling example to your family and friends. Love, Mom, Dad, Brian, Richard, Nicole, Ashley, Ryan and Mackenzie Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 15, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close