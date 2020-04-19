In Loving Memory of Melissa S. Bell Our Beloved Daughter, Sister and Mother January 27, 1976 April 15, 2007 These thirteen years without you have left a void in our family. Your memory remains vivid in our hearts and minds. We speak lovingly of you often. You courageously fought a tough battle to remain with us and when you succumbed to your illness, you did so with dignity and grace. You are a sterling example to your family and friends. Love, Mom, Dad, Brian, Richard, Nicole, Ashley, Ryan and Mackenzie
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 19, 2020