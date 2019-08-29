McCAULEY, Melissa Lauren 30, passed August 23, 2019 in Pensacola, FL, a brilliant shining star that died to soon. She is survived by her precious son, Hayden; her parents, Jim and Stephanie McCauley and Celeste Dawn DeShong; her siblings, James, Sean and Cathleen; her namesake, Elissa, as well as Georgia, Gavin, Eli, Conner, Kaitlyn and Emily. Her family has come together to mourn our loss and memorialize her life. Viewing at Craig's Funeral Home, 1475 Old Dixie Hwy, St. Augustine, FL 32084, August 29 from 5-8 pm, Mass at Corpus Christi Catholic Church 6175 Datil Pepper Rd, St Augustine, FL 32086 August 30 at 9 am.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 29, 2019