Melissa McCAULEY

Guest Book
  • "Your family is in our thoughts and prayers. So very sorry..."
    - Kathy & Tom Borzell
  • "So very sorry for your loss, you and your family are in my..."
    - Steve Shaw
Service Information
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL
32086
(904)-824-1672
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
Corpus Christi Catholic Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

McCAULEY, Melissa Lauren 30, passed August 23, 2019 in Pensacola, FL, a brilliant shining star that died to soon. She is survived by her precious son, Hayden; her parents, Jim and Stephanie McCauley and Celeste Dawn DeShong; her siblings, James, Sean and Cathleen; her namesake, Elissa, as well as Georgia, Gavin, Eli, Conner, Kaitlyn and Emily. Her family has come together to mourn our loss and memorialize her life. Viewing at Craig's Funeral Home, 1475 Old Dixie Hwy, St. Augustine, FL 32084, August 29 from 5-8 pm, Mass at Corpus Christi Catholic Church 6175 Datil Pepper Rd, St Augustine, FL 32086 August 30 at 9 am.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
St. Augustine, FL   (904) 824-1672
funeral home direction icon