Melissa Ryerson "Missy" (Himelhoch) SHOREY

  • "I am sorry for your loss. It is always hard to lose a loved..."
    - H Keogh
  • "The world will be a lesser place without Missy's..."
    - Joshua Caldon
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Incarnation
3966 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX
SHOREY, Melissa Ryerson (Himelhoch) "Missy"

47, died unexpectedly April 24, 2019. She graduated Countryside High School in Clearwater, FL. The University of Florida, American University. In addition to her beloved husband, Marc J. Himelhoch, survivors include her parents, Lynne and Daniel Shorey; sister, Christina (David) Kay; mother and father-in-law, Paul and Marcia Himelhoch; brothers-in-law, Howard Himelhoch and Scott Himelhoch; and many nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions may be made to Maggie's List, 6675 Weeping WilIow Way, Tallahassee, Florida 32331.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 19, 2019
