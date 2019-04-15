In Loving Memory Of
MELISSA S. BELL
Our beloved
daughter, sister and mother
Jan. 27, 1976 -
April 15, 2007
Wonderful mother, daughter, sister and woman, you were one in a million. In your family's hearts, your loving memory lingers. There is not a day we do not think of you and terribly miss you. It has been twelve years since you left us and through these years, we vividly recall your life cycles, childhood, adulthood and motherhood as if it were yesterday. We cherish those tender memories and through them you live on.
Love, Mom, Dad, Brian, Richard, Nicole, Ashley, Ryan and Mackenzie
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 15, 2019