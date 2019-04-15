In Memoriam Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melissa S. Bell. View Sign

In Loving Memory Of



MELISSA S. BELL



Our beloved



daughter, sister and mother



Jan. 27, 1976 -



April 15, 2007



Wonderful mother, daughter, sister and woman, you were one in a million. In your family's hearts, your loving memory lingers. There is not a day we do not think of you and terribly miss you. It has been twelve years since you left us and through these years, we vividly recall your life cycles, childhood, adulthood and motherhood as if it were yesterday. We cherish those tender memories and through them you live on.



Love, Mom, Dad, Brian, Richard, Nicole, Ashley, Ryan and Mackenzie

In Loving Memory OfMELISSA S. BELLOur beloveddaughter, sister and motherJan. 27, 1976 -April 15, 2007Wonderful mother, daughter, sister and woman, you were one in a million. In your family's hearts, your loving memory lingers. There is not a day we do not think of you and terribly miss you. It has been twelve years since you left us and through these years, we vividly recall your life cycles, childhood, adulthood and motherhood as if it were yesterday. We cherish those tender memories and through them you live on.Love, Mom, Dad, Brian, Richard, Nicole, Ashley, Ryan and Mackenzie Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close