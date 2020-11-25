JONES, Mellow 68, of St. Petersburg tran-sitioned to her heavenly home on November 14, 2020. Cherished memories she leaves to her three sons, Melvin II, Dominique, and Marcus Jones; daughter, Elizabeth Jones-Chambers; brothers, L.B. Coley, Thomas Howard, and James Lorick; sister, Fannie Howard; 16 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; a host of nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday 4-6 pm, Funeral service Saturday, Nov. 28, 11 am at New Pleasant Grove Baptist Church 3455 21st Ave. S. Lawson Funeral Home 727 623-9025
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 25, 2020.