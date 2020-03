HIGGINS, Melody "Cookie" 85, of Valrico, passed away on February 29, 2020. Cookie was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, camping, traveling, going to the beach, and painting. She was a member of the Silver Sneakers. As a cancer survivor, Cookie felt led to give back and volunteered with a cancer survivor support group. Cookie is survived by her loving family, husband of 41 years, Donald Higgins; sons, Robert Rex, David Rex, Barrett Higgins, Kevin Higgins, and Chris Higgins; daughters, Debra Heddon and Katrina Jones; and 15 grandchildren. There will be a memorial service on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 2 pm at Serenity Meadows Funeral Home, with a gathering one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the at or to LifePath Hospice at Chaptershealth .org Serenity Meadows