HIGGINS, Melody "Cookie" 85, of Valrico, passed away on February 29, 2020. Cookie was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, camping, traveling, going to the beach, and painting. She was a member of the Silver Sneakers. As a cancer survivor, Cookie felt led to give back and volunteered with a cancer survivor support group. Cookie is survived by her loving family, husband of 41 years, Donald Higgins; sons, Robert Rex, David Rex, Barrett Higgins, Kevin Higgins, and Chris Higgins; daughters, Debra Heddon and Katrina Jones; and 15 grandchildren. There will be a memorial service on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 2 pm at Serenity Meadows Funeral Home, with a gathering one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the at or to LifePath Hospice at Chaptershealth .org Serenity Meadows
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 12, 2020