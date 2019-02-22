CUNNINGHAM, Melva Dean
|
87, of Tampa, FL, passed away February 20, 2019 in Tampa. Graveside services will be held 11 am Friday, February 22, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are made by Blount & Curry Funeral Home, Carrollwood Chapel. Dean was born in Norman Park, Georgia, right outside of Moultrie, to Dave Vickers and Pearl Castleberry on August 23, 1931. She was a graduate of Brandon High School and married C.W. Cunningham on August 4, 1950. Melva was a traditional housewife in every sense of the word, caring for her husband, three children, and four grandkids. Dean is preceded in death by husband, C.W.; and son, Michael Cunningham. Dean is survived by children, Debra Gail Kyle of Arlington, TX and Kandra Deann and Charles Neel Yent, of Tampa, FL; brother, Desmond Vickers of Merit Island, FL; and grandchildren, Kevin Neel and Jenna Marie Yent of St. Augustine, FL, Brandon Allen Kyle of Arlington, TX, and Kellen Michael Yent and Carah Darby Yent of Tampa, FL. In leu of flowers, charitable contributions can be made in memory of Dean Cunningham to Dance Marathon at the University of Florida 2019 via Carah Yent's donor drive. Donations can be made to https://events.dancemarathon.com/participant/carahyent
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 22, 2019