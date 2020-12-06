BROWN, Melvin Frank born March 9, 1932, in Birmingham, AL, passed away Nov. 18, 2020 in St. Petersburg, FL. He met his wife, June, at Minor High School and married soon after graduation. They were together for 65 wonderful years and lived in St. Petersburg, FL. He was preceded in death by his wife, June; and his granddaughter, Melissa Myers Blood-Ward. He is survived by sister, Wilhelmina Wood; three children, Ann Myers (Mark), Steve, David (Angie); three grandchildren, Katie, Andrew, and William; and two great-grandchildren, Brian and Danica. Frank joined the Air Force in 1952 and served four years active duty and four years in the reserves. He was stationed in Greenland above the Arctic Circle for a while. After the Air Force, he attended the University of Alabama and graduated with a Bachelor's of Science in Electrical Engineering in 1959 He earned a Master's of Business Administration from the University of Central Florida. Frank started working for ECI, later Raytheon, in St. Petersburg in 1960 and continued there until he retired. He was a member of the Profiteers, an investment club he helped start at ECI. In his younger years he was an avid golfer and a member of South Pasadena Country Club. In his later years Frank took up wood carving and created many delightful works of art. He was a member of the Suncoast Carving Club. Frank came from a family of farmers and had an extensive garden in his yard in St. Petersburg that helped keep the family fed. For many years Frank enjoyed bike riding and was a member of the St. Pete Bike Club. He once biked 100 miles from St. Pete to Dade City. After retirement June and Frank spent the summers in Alabama at their house on Lake Weiss. He loved fishing and would fish for Crappie around the lake. Frank will be dearly missed by family and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store