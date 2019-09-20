|
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
6:00 PM
Burial
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
Florida National Cemetery
DAVIS, Melvin Barnard 90, went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 17, 2019. Melvin was born on April 3, 1929, in Tampa, to Cleveland and Irene (Kelly) Davis. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Betty Klemp; and his wife, Mary Anne Davis. Melvin began his military career in the United States Army when he was 17 years old, and then transferred to the United States Air Force. He served in World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam. He retired as a sergeant of the United States Air Force after 20 years of service to our country. On March 21, 1958, he married Mary Anne Bowlus. After the military took them to numerous bases, upon retirement they settled in Temple Terrace, FL, and raised their daughters, Sheryl and Kathleen (Kathy). They were married for 48 years, until her death in 2006. She was the love of his life until his death. His was a life spent in service to his Lord through ministry service and Deacon at Belmont Baptist Church, to his country, and, never least, his family; nothing and no one was more important or made him prouder. Survivors include his daughters, Sheryl (Al) Blackmon, Cameron, MO and Kathleen (Fred) Hawkins, Zephyrhills, FL; five grandchildren, Fred (Jill) Hawkins III, Tampa, FL, Savannah Blackmon, Cameron, MO, Chelcie (Matthew) Miller, Zephyrhills, FL, Alfred "AJ" (Luiza) Blackmon, III, Doral, FL, and Brooke Hawkins, Zephyrhills, FL; three great-grandchildren, Tripp Miller, Charlotte Miller, and Jackson Hawkins; sister, Janice (Dave) Masters; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Saturday, September 21, 2019, 4-6 pm, at Belmont Baptist Church, Temple Terrace, FL. Memorial service will follow visitation at 6 pm, also at Belmont Baptist Church. Burial will be on Monday, September 23, 2019, 11:30 am, at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at blountcurryterraceoaks.com.
