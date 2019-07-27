RICKS, Melvin Donald
"Don" 75, of Dover, passed away July 25, 2019. He was born January 29, 1944 in Macon, GA to Jimmy and Buena (Criswell) Ricks. Mr. Ricks was a United States Army veteran who served in Vietnam. He is survived by three daughters, Laura (Walter) Bartruff, Pattie Henderson, and Michelle Ricks; seven grandsons, Walter Jr., Donald, Adam, and Eric Bartruff, Jacob Ricks, Evan Knight, Dylan Stanczykowski; two great-granddaughters; three brothers, William, Bennett, and Timothy Ricks; and two sisters, Shirley Mills and Margaret Widener. Mr. Ricks was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn. The funeral service will be held 2 pm Tuesday, July 30, at Whitfield Funeral Home. The family will receive friends 6-8 pm Monday, July 29 at the funeral home.
Whitfield Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 27, 2019