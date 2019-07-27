Melvin Donald "Don" Ricks (1944 - 2019)
Service Information
Whitfield Funeral Home
5008 Gall Boulevard
Zephyrhills, FL
33541
(813)-783-9900
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Whitfield Funeral Home
5008 Gall Boulevard
Zephyrhills, FL 33541
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Whitfield Funeral Home
5008 Gall Boulevard
Zephyrhills, FL 33541
Obituary
RICKS, Melvin Donald

"Don" 75, of Dover, passed away July 25, 2019. He was born January 29, 1944 in Macon, GA to Jimmy and Buena (Criswell) Ricks. Mr. Ricks was a United States Army veteran who served in Vietnam. He is survived by three daughters, Laura (Walter) Bartruff, Pattie Henderson, and Michelle Ricks; seven grandsons, Walter Jr., Donald, Adam, and Eric Bartruff, Jacob Ricks, Evan Knight, Dylan Stanczykowski; two great-granddaughters; three brothers, William, Bennett, and Timothy Ricks; and two sisters, Shirley Mills and Margaret Widener. Mr. Ricks was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn. The funeral service will be held 2 pm Tuesday, July 30, at Whitfield Funeral Home. The family will receive friends 6-8 pm Monday, July 29 at the funeral home.

Whitfield Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 27, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II
