HAMILTON, Melvin E.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melvin E. HAMILTON.
a long-term resident of St. Petersburg, died January 19, 2019. He was born October 11, 1935, in Evansville, IL and is preceded in death by his parents, his stepmother, a beloved sister, Betty; and his partner in life for 53 years, Stan Hasse. Mel made a great many friends with his honesty, his sincerity, and his kindness, all delivered up with a smile. We all know he is smiling now because he is at rest with Stan for eternity.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2019