GREENE, Melvin T. "Mel" 92, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2020 in Spring Hill, FL. He was born in Hartford, CT on September 17, 1927. Following high school, he enlisted in the Army, where he volunteered for Airborne training and was assigned to the 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment of the 82nd Airborne Division in Ft. Bragg, NC. After earning his Parachute and Glider Wings, Mel's tour of duty ended in 1948 at which time, he made his way down to sunny Miami Beach, FL where he was a Lifeguard and Cabana Manager. Mel met and immediately fell in love with the beautiful, vacationing Judy Salwen from Brooklyn, NY and they were married on Miami Beach in 1951. Being an avid photographer and businessman, Mel decided to open The Mel Greene Studio of Portrait Photography in Coral Gables, FL. For 30 years he owned and operated the business and won many awards for outstanding photography. His work included commercial, portrait, weddings and High School yearbooks. Mel joined the Rotary Club of Coral Gables, FL in 1972 and has been a dedicated, active Rotarian for over 48 years. He was elected President of the Coral Gables Rotary Club in 1972 and also was elected District Governor of Southeast Florida and Grand Bahamas in 1982-83. Mel and Judy moved from Miami to Spring Hill after Hurricane Andrew in 1992. There, he was instrumental in forming the Rotary Club of Spring Hill and has been an active member since. Mel's ongoing community service involvement and leadership on International projects earned him the Rotary Foundation "Citation for Meritorious Service Award" and the esteemed "Distinguished Service Award." Mel and Judy loved traveling and building friendships with people from other countries. They attended 18 Rotary International Conventions, and countless District Assemblies and Conferences. Mel joined the South Florida chapter of the 82nd Airborne in 1965. For over six decades, he's been a member and supporter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association, having held many positions including Chapter Chairman, National Director, and President of the Association in 1991. He was also instrumental in the creation and launching of numerous Airborne Chapters throughout the state of Florida as well as in his hometown of Hartford, CT. In 1999, he organized the Jewish War Veteran's Post 997 in Spring Hill and was elected as their Charter Post Commander. In 2017, at an Annual Banquet in Orlando FL, Mel was honored as the recipient of the 82nd Airborne Division Association's "All American of the Year" award and was humbled to lead our Active Duty and Veteran Members on a March down Main Street at Disney World's Magic Kingdom. The event honored the 100th Anniversary of service of the 82nd Division. Mel lived life to the fullest, right to the end. Even at age 92, he was still involved with Rotary, Airborne, People Helping People and was an active member of Temple Beth David in Spring Hill, where he and Judy spent many years attending with dear friends. They also enjoyed attending Mountain Synagogue in Franklin, NC for many years, during the Summer months. A philanthropist with a heart of gold who had a passion for helping the hurting, Mel exemplified "service above self" and impacted many lives. Quality family time was always important to the Greene family. Time spent on beautiful Lake Santeetlah, nestled in the Smoky Mountains of North Carolina included swimming, pontoon boat rides, mountain walks, cookouts and beautiful sunsets with family and friends. These are some of our most cherished memories. Of all his roles throughout his adventurous life, Mel's favorite was as "husband" for 62 and a half years, to his amazing, sweet Judy. She passed away in 2014 as did daughter Debbie Greene Koenig in 2016. Mel is survived by son, Danny Greene (LaGena) of Charlotte, NC; son-in-law, Bill Koenig of Spring Hill; step-granddaughter, Barbara Koenig Wolf (Chris) and their children, Miranda and Maverick; niece, Sue Rabinoff Pelligrino (Lou); nephew, Richard Rabinoff (Alison); cousins, Masha Sterlin (Roman) and Masha Rapoport (Boris). This amazing man, so loved and respected by all who knew him, will be greatly missed and always in our hearts. There is no memorial service planned at this time, due to the Corona/Covid-19 pandemic. When possible, a funeral service at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell will be held followed by a Celebration of Mel's Life at Temple Beth David. Pursuant to Mel's wishes, in lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the: Temple Beth David Cultural Arts Fund, 13158 Antelope St., Spring Hill, FL 34609; Rotary Club of Spring Hill Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 5737, Spring Hill, FL 34611; or the 82nd Airborne Division Association, Inc., P.O. Box 87482, Fayetteville, NC 28304-7482, Attn: Executive Director, Bill Bauer. Arrangements are by Brewer & Sons Funeral Home, Spring Hill. (352) 688-4991

