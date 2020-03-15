Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Melvin H. "Butch" Ritter


1941 - 2020
Melvin H. "Butch" Ritter Obituary
The Lord welcomed Mel "Butch" Ritter home on March 10, 2020. He was born in Harrisburg, PA to Melvin Ritter Sr. and Kathryn Ritter. He was predeceased by his loving sister, Etta Good. Survivors include his loving wife of 22 years, Sherry; sisters, Pat (Bob) Goodling, Donna (Gene) Lane, Kathy (Denny) Becker, Linda (Gary) Landis, Judy Deveney, John (Lynn) Ritter, Phillip Ritter, Jeffrey Ritter, and Steven Ritter. Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the Seminole Assembly of God Church, 10600 113th Street North, Seminole, FL. Please visit Butch's online tribute and sign his guestbook at www.memorialparkfuneralhome.com.
Memorial Park Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 15, 2020
