Melvin JONES

JONES, Melvin E. 68, of St. Petersburg, trans-itioned October 3, 2020. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps, and is survived by his wife, Mellow Jones; daughter, Elizabeth J. Chambers (Rod); three sons, Melvin II, Dominque, and Marcus Jones; sisters, Marie J. Davis, Gussie J. Jackson, and Gloria J. Figgs; brother, Alfred Mitton; 12 grandchildren; and a host of great-grand-children. Visitation will be Friday, 3-7 pm. Funeral service will be private (family only) Saturday, October 17, 11 am, at: Lawson Funeral Home Chapel (727) 623-9025
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 14, 2020.