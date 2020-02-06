Melvin McCULLUM

Obituary
McCULLUM, Melvin "Pooky" 57, transitioned to his eternal home on January 27, 2020. He was born in Mt Olive, MS. He leaves to mourn his passing, two daughters, Chantay McCullum (Jacob) and Ashley Brantley; three sisters, Mary Francis Floyd, Nancy Newsome (Percy), and Mary Stewart; companion, Julie Broward; five faternal grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Funeral service, Saturday Feb. 8, 3:30 pm, at: Lawson Funeral Home Chapel (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 6, 2020
