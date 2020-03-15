|
RITTER, Melvin H. "Butch" The Lord welcomed Mel "Butch" Ritter home on March 10, 2020. He was born in Harrisburg, PA to Melvin Ritter, Sr. and Kathryn Ritter. He was predeceased by his loving sister, Etta Good. Survivors include his loving wife of 22 years, Sherry; sisters, Pat (Bob) Goodling, Donna (Gene) Lane, Kathy (Denny) Becker, Linda (Gary) Landis, Judy Deveney, John (Lynn) Ritter, Phillip Ritter, Jeffrey Ritter and Steven Ritter. Memorial Service, 11 am, Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Seminole Assembly of God Church, 10600 113th Street North, Seminole, FL. Please visit Butch's online tribute and sign his guest book at: www.memorialparkfuneralhome.com Memorial Park Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 15, 2020