ROUTT, Melvin William "Mel" entered peacefully into eternal rest August 15, 2019. He was 83. Born in 1935 and raised in Tampa, Florida after finishing school, he enlisted in the US Air Force, serving from 1954-1958. Mel served on active duty with the USAF, USMC Reserves and the USAF inactive reserves. He is a proud member of the Turner Brandon American Legion Post number 7 in Clearwater, Florida. He worked for GE/Instrument Transformers, Inc. in Clearwater, as a manufacturing manager. Mel was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, a contributor and member of the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, a contributor to the Vedanta (Hindu) Center of St. Petersburg, a participant of the Tampa Bay Area Focolare and several other religious groups of all faiths. Mr. Routt's community service activities have included membership and numerous chairs of office in the Safety Harbor Jaycees, the Florida Jaycees, the state and US Junior Chamber of International Senate Executive Committees. Mel was happily married to Leticia Policarpio who passed away in 2015. He leaves behind a loving family including his son, Kristofer Erston Routt; daughter, Katherine Elise (Patrick) Hanrahan; grandchildren, Matthew, Samantha and Kelly and great-grandchildren. His extended family survivors include his stepchildren, Lorraine, Rosalie, Florentino, Alvin, Rene, and Antonio along with their spouses, children and grandchildren. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 1955 S. Belcher Road, Clearwater, 33764, at 11 am. Family will receive family and guests beginning at 10 am. Mel will be interred with full military honors at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell at 2 pm. VeteransFuneralCare.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 18, 2019