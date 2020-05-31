VILLEME, Melvin Gale "PAPA" 87, of Sun City Center, passed away May 20, 2020. He served in the US Air Force and was a Professor and Director in the Education Department at USF. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Naomi, he is survived by his daughters, Rene, Kaylin; grandchildren, Tyler, Mark, Melissa, Mallory, Juliette, and Brady. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation. For full obituary and services visit: ALifeTribute.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 31, 2020.