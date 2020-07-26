1/2
Melvin White
WHITE, Melvin J. 92, of Tampa, Florida, passed away July 11, 2020. Dr. White was a well renowned ophthalmologist in Tampa Bay for over 30 years. He graduated medical school from University of Louisville, KY. Dr. White retired from medicine in 2002. Dr. White was a WWII veteran and retired as a Colonel in the Air Force. Dr. White was a predominant member in Tampa Bay. Dr. White served as a member of the Shriners, Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla, and as a team physician for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Dr. White was predeceased by his daughter, Deborah White. He is survived by his beloved wife, Dr. Olga Llano Kuehl-White. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 13, 10:30 am, until the time of service at 11 am, at Idlewild Baptist Church, 18333 Exciting Idlewild Blvd., Lutz, FL 33548. He will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. www.blountcurrymacdill.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Idlewild Baptist Church
AUG
13
Service
11:00 AM
Idlewild Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel
605 S MACDILL AVE
Tampa, FL 33609
8138762421
